हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monsoon

Monsoon rains to begin withdrawing from Sunday after 4-week delay: IMD

A change in the wind pattern is likely over west Rajasthan from Thursday and monsoon withdrawal could start from Saturday, IMD said in a statement 

Monsoon rains to begin withdrawing from Sunday after 4-week delay: IMD
File photo

Mumbai: India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The monsoon usually starts withdrawing in the first week of September, but this year it has been delayed by nearly four weeks.

A change in the wind pattern is likely over west Rajasthan from Thursday and monsoon withdrawal could start from Saturday, IMD said in a statement.

The monsoon, which delivers 70 percent of India`s annual rainfall, is critical for 263 million farmers and their rice, sugarcane, corn, cotton and soybean crops because nearly half of the country`s farmland lacks irrigation.

The country has so far received 9 percent lower rainfall than normal in the current monsoon season.

Tags:
MonsoonIMDRainfall

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close