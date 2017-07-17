Monsoon session 2017 begins today: List of 18 bills to be introduced; What to expect

New Delhi: Amid the much-awaited presidential election, Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday. The session which will continue till August 11 is likely to be stormy as the Opposition parties may corner the government over a range of issues concerning national security, foreign policy and other domestic matters. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi-led NDA government will be introducing 18 new Bills in the session. Thirty four Bills are on the agenda of the government for the Monsoon Session. Among the new Bills that are to be introduced are the Consumer Protection Bill and two bills to implement the GST in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is the series of bills that have been listed for passage in Monsoon session

The new Bills that would be introduced are:

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension To Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) Bill, 2017

The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Amendment Bill, 2017

The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2017

The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017

Labour Code on wages; and The National Sports University Bill, 2017

There are eight Bills pending in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. These are:

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Indian Institute of Management Bill 2017

The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2017

There are ten Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing. These are:

The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha;

The National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 as passed by Lok Sabha;

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013;

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha;

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha;

The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha

The Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha will take up The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015 and the Rajya Sabha will take up The North-Eastern Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013; and The Participation of Workers in Management Bill, 1990 for Withdrawal.

What to expect during the session:

- Opposition including 18 parties are all set to raise the heat on the government over issues like lynching incidents and vigilantism, the Kashmir situation and the border stand-off with China during the monsoon session.

- The session is also likely to witness heated debates on other key issues like the fallout of the GST, the agrarian crisis and the policy towards Pakistan.

- Opposition might raise the issue of ban on sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets and they are likely to demand an explanation from the government on it.

- Issues like the flood situation particularly in Assam and other northeastern states, violence over Gorkhaland, fallout of demonetisation, job losses and disinvestment of PSUs are also likely to be raised.

- The prime minister's first-ever visit to Israel is also likely to figure for discussion in the coming session.

- The Congress will also raise issues pertaining to farmers' distress and Mandsaur police firing in both houses of the Parliament.

- The Opposition might raise the stand-off between India and China in the Doklam plateau in the tri-junction of India.