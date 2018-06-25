हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi monsoon

Monsoon will hit Delhi anytime between June 29 to July 1: IMD

MeT department predicts pre-monsoon activities to begin with the coming week.  

New Delhi: Monsoon will hit the national capital anytime between June 29 to July 1, with pre-monsoon activities expected to begin the coming week, bringing a much-needed respite for Delhi which is currently reeling under heat wave-like conditions.

According to both India Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as private weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi will see the on-time arrival of monsoon while the rainfall in Long Period Average (LPA) is not yet clear.

"The onset of north-west monsoon is expected to be between June 29 and July 1 for Delhi. The pre-monsoon showers can be expected around June 27," M. Mohaptra, senior scientist at IMD, told IANS.

While Skymet prediction also expects monsoon to arrive anytime after June 29, it sees the pre-monsoon showers to hit the national capital from Monday, June 25.

The monsoon's course had been subdued for over a week. However, from Sunday, it has revived and started moving towards the north, weather analysts said.

"Monsoon has revived and is moving northwards. It has already reached parts of Gujarat, western Madhya Pradesh, Vidharba, Odisha and West Bengal," Mahesh Palawat, Director of Skymet told IANS.

He added that the revival of monsoon towards north was a great indicator that Delhi will receive on-time monsoon rains beginning "this week".

Till first two weeks of June, monsoon rainfall was 19 percent surplus, but after June 13, they reduced to a deficit of 4 percent till June 19. However, even when subdued, heavy rainfall activity continued along the western coast and parts of northeastern states.

According to the IMD, India is likely to receive a "better monsoon" than it did in 2017, with the entire country expected to see "normal rainfall" between 96 to 104 percent from June to September, officials said.

In 2017, the country received 97 percent rainfall, which is considered normal. Earlier the IMD said India in 2018 is, quantitatively, likely to receive 97 percent rainfall of LPA with an error estimate of plus-minus four percent.

Projecting scope of better rains, the IMD in its second stage long-range forecast on Wednesday reduced the error estimate for the rainfall from earlier "plus-minus five percent" to present "plus-minus four percent".

Region-wise, the rainfall is likely to be 100 percent of LPA over northwest India, 99 percent of LPA over central India, 95 percent over the southern peninsula and 93 percent of LPA over northeast India, all with a model error of eight percent.

Rainfall over the country as a whole is expected to be around 101 percent in July, while August is likely to see 94 percent rainfall, the IMD had said.

A model for prediction of monsoon by IMD suggested that rainfall average over the monsoon season is likely to be 102 percent, with an error estimate of plus-minus four percent.

A figure between 96 to 104 percent is considered "normal" monsoon, while between 104 to 110 percent is considered "above normal" monsoon.

The average seasonal rainfall in India between 1951 to 2000 has been recorded at 89 cm.

In 2017, northwest India received 95 percent, central India 106 percent, southern peninsula 92 percent and northeast India 89 percent rainfall.

Last year, while 72 percent of the total area of the country received normal rainfall, 13 percent area got excess rainfall and 15 percent deficient seasonal rainfall.

