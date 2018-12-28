More protests mean more publicity for The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher

NEW DELHI: Actor Anupam Kher who is essaying the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the upcoming movie The Accidental Prime Minister on Friday brushed aside the objections of the Congress saying that more protests mean more publicity.

"More they protest, more publicity they will give to the film. The book has been out since 2014, no protests were held since then, so the film is based on that," he said.

He also said that instead of protesting, the Congress should send its members in big numbers to watch the film as it is based on one of their leaders.

"It is based on a Congress leader, they should be happy. They should go in huge numbers to watch the film. There are dialogues like ' main desh ko bechunga?' which gives an impression that Manmohan Singh is a great man," Kher added.

He also hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi claiming that he spoke of freedom of expression but is not stopping his own party members objecting to it. "I had recently read a tweet by Rahul Gandhi in which he spoke about freedom of expression. I think he should scold his people for protesting," he said.