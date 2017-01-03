More surgical strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out, they were meant to send out message: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: In a major statement, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said that further strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out.

"Further surgical strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out; the strikes were meant to send out message," Army Chief Bipin Rawat said in a conversation witho NDTV.

The statement by the new Army Chief comes two days after he said that the role of the force is to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border but it will not shy away from flexing its muscles, if the need be.

All units and services of the Army are together and he would always look at each one of them as one unit, he had said.

Rawat, who took over as the 27th Army chief on Saturday, was speaking to reporters after inspecting the Guard of Honour at the South Block in New Delhi.

General Rawat had superseded two senior most Lt Generals -- Praveen Bakshi and P M Hariz.

Lt Gen Bakshi had announced "full support" to the new chief and told theatre officers through video conferencing he will continue to lead with full professional sincerity as hither-to-fore.

Government sources had earlier said Rawat was found best suited among the Lt Generals to deal with emerging challenges, including a reorganised and restructured military force in the north, continuing terrorism and proxy war from the west, and the situation in the North-East.