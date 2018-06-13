हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.  

More than 1,200 nominations received for Padma Awards; September 15 last date for online recommendations
Representational image - File photo (Pic courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: The last date for online nominations/recommendations for the Padma awards is September 15, 2018. The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2019.

Already 1,654 registrations have been made on the website, out of which 1,207 nominations/recommendations have been completed since the nominations opened on May 1, 2018.

Nominations have been invited from central ministries/departments, states/UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, institutes of excellence as also from several other sources to enable broad-based consideration. The MHA communication dated April 25, 2018, requested them to make concerted efforts in identifying talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised and make suitable nominations in their favour.

The nominations/recommendations for the Padma awards are being received online only on the Padma portal - padmaawards.gov.in. All citizens can make nominations/recommendation including self-nomination. The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the website, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

While recommending a person online, it should be ensured that all the necessary details are filled properly.

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.  Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognise ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry and so on.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The MHA communication requested that efforts may be made to identify talented persons from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons, and so on, who deserve to be considered for the award.

Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

(Content courtesy - PIB)

