More trouble for Indrani Mukerjea, Enforcement Directorate questions in her in money laundering case

MUMBAI: In more trouble for Indrani Mukerjea, a team of Enforcement Directorate on Friday reached Byculla women's prison in Mumbai to question her in connection with a money laundering case against her.



A special CBI court which is conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case had on Thursday given permission to the Enforcement Directorate to question Indrani. The case also includes other prominent names like Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister Chidambaram.

The ED registered a case in May under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

It had sought the permission of Mumbai court to question Indrani who is behind bars in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Indrani along with her husband Peter Mukerjea "allegedly siphoned off 90 million GBP (Great Britain Pounds) and this money is suspected to have gone to overseas countries through unauthorised route of hawala etc", the ED plea had said.

The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) permitted INX Media to receive FDI for Rs 46.2 million, however, it received foreign investment totalling to Rs 3,053.6 million during August 2007 to May 2008, the ED said.

"Thus excess foreign exchange equivalent to Rs 3004.4 million beyond the disclosed and permitted foreign investment was received by INX media from three Mauritius-based foreign investors," the agency had said.

Rabin, Peter's son from an earlier marriage, was found to be handing funds of Peter and Indrani Mukerjea held in the form of bonds in New Zealand, the ED said.

"Rabin... Peter and Indrani have laundered money and are involved in financial transactions in UK connected with illicit funds generated in India," the application said.

The ED also noted that the murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from earlier relationship, was suspected to be motivated by financial reasons.