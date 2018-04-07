More trouble for Salman Khan? Bishnoi Samaj to appeal against his release from jail

JODHPUR: Soon after actor Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday, the Bishnoi Samaj has said that it will appeal against the order in the Rajasthan High Court. The Bishnoi Samaj had registered the complaint against Salman for killing the two bluckbucks 20 years back. The Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji.

His fans, on the other hand, were elated with his bail order. Several of his supporters had gathered outside the court in Jodhpur as well as outside his home in Mumbai. He was held guilty on Thursday and spent two nights behind bars in the Jodhpur Central jail. His friends and well-wishers from the film industry also expressed their happiness over the decision.

Director of Salman's upcoming film "Race 3" Remo D'Souza said, "I am happy that he has got bail. After working with him so closely I have become a huge fan of him not only as an actor but also as a human being. Almost 90 percent of the shoot for 'Race 3' is over and the remaining portions will mostly be shot in India."

Producer of "Race 3" Ramesh Taurani said he is "happy" that the actor has come out of jail. "For us, Salman coming of this was more important. Our prayers have been answered. The shooting of 'Race 3' is almost over, a romantic song is left, which will feature Salman and Jacqueline."

Director Anees Bazmee, who has worked with Salman on "No Entry", hopes the "Sultan" star will soon be out of this case. "I am very very happy. He is a family, a very dear friend so I wanted me to be free at the earliest from all this. At the same time, we have to follow the law of the land. We are hopeful the higher court will look at things properly and he will be out of this soon," he said.

Salman was on Saturday granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi. However, the 52-year-old actor will have to secure special permission from the court if he plans to travel outside the country.