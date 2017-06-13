close
MoS External Affairs VK Singh to attend BRICS Foreign Ministers meet

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh will attend the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet beginning here on June 18.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 18:36

Beijing: Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh will attend the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet beginning here on June 18.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang was quoted as saying by Xinhua on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, and Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes will be present at the meeting.

The Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa (BRICS) Summit will be held in September in Xiamen.
 

VK Singh BRICS Foreign Ministers meet BRICS

