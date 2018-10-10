हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
#MeToo movement

Most women go through sexual harassment, should report to police: NCW chief Rekha Sharma on #MeToo movement

In a statement, Sharma pointed out that if women who have been victims of sexual assault and harassment don't complain then the predators get a reason to do the same with other women.

Amid the ongoing cases of sexual harassment survivors coming forward joining the #MeToo movement, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Wednesday extended her support and encouraged women to register their complaints against the 'predators'.

In a statement, Sharma pointed out that if women who have been victims of sexual assault and harassment don't complain then the predators get a reason to do the same with other women. She asked all women and girls who have to face such situations to report their complaint to the police.

She said, "Most of the women I can say go through these things and when they don't complain these predators get a reason to do more harassment to other women. I would like to send a message to all girls and women that anything happens to them they should report to police."

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCW had said that it is reaching out to survivors and taking details of the complaints. "National Commission for Women (NCW) is in the progress of gathering detailed information of various sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in media. We are also personally reaching out to the survivors via telephone," NCW said in a statement.

The movement that started after actor Tanushree Dutta spoke against Nana Patekar gained steam after several women from all walks of life started speaking about the instances of sexual harassment that they have faced. Several senior media professionals have also been called out. 

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who has been a veteran journalist, has also been accused of harassment by his colleagues during his journalism days.

While Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has welcomed the movement, Minister of External Affairs did not comment on questions on #MeToo allegations against Akbar. When asked if any action will be taken against Akbar, Swaraj evaded the question. 

"There are serious allegations...these are sexual harassment allegations. You are a woman minister in charge. Will there be a probe on the allegations?" journalists can be heard asking in the video while Swaraj can be seen silently walking away.

In October 2017, journalist Priya Ramani had narrated her ordeal about the sexual misconduct she faced during a job interview with a renowned journalist who had "transformed Indian journalism." Recently, Ramani claimed that the journalist she was referring to was MJ Akbar. She is among several other women journalists who have levelled similar allegations against Akbar.

