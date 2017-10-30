Mother to 400 dogs, Delhi woman's make-shift shelter destroyed

New Delhi: Pratima Devi, who takes care of 400 dogs, alleged on Monday that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) razed her make-shift shelter and rendered her animals homeless.

Pratima has been caring for homeless dogs and cats in and around Delhi's Saket area for several years. On Monday, she said MCD and Delhi Police officials descended on her shelter and razed it to the ground. "MCD and police officials came and asked me to vacate the area. They threatened that they would run vehicles over me and my animals if we did not comply," she said. "They even threw away food meant for the dogs."

Delhi: Pratima Devi, who takes care of almost 400 dogs, says that her make-shift shelter for dogs in Saket has been razed by MCD officials. pic.twitter.com/d8VXbE8fiM — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2017

The elderly lady was reportedly given 15 minutes to clear the area before bulldozers were used to demolish the shelter. Eyewitnesses say several animals are now missing.

A post on Facebook has since been started asking people to donate food and protective materials as the animals - which include pups - are exposed to the elements. For details, people can call on 9582213619.