Madhya Pradesh

MP: 72-year-old uses typerwriter to repay loan, hailed as 'superwoman'

A 72-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh earns her livelihood by typing documents on a typewriter sitting in front of the District Collectorate. No wonder, her typing speed will blow your mind!

ANI photo

BHOPAL: A 72-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh earns her livelihood by typing documents on a typewriter sitting in front of the District Collectorate. No wonder, her typing speed will blow your mind!

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and shared a video of the 'superwoman' on June 12. "A superwoman for me. She lives in Sehore in MP and the youth have so much to learn from her. Not just speed, but the spirit and a lesson that no work is small and no age is big enough to learn and work. Pranam !" he tweeted.

On being asked, Lakshmi Bai said that she needs to repay her loan which she has taken after my daughter had met with an accident.

"I do this to repay loans I took after my daughter met with an accident. I can't beg. I got this job with help of then DC Raghvendra Singh and SDM Bhavana Vilambe. Felt good that Virender Sehwag shared my video. Need help to repay the loans and get a permanent house," Lakshmi Bai told news agency ANI.

