MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2018 declared: Toppers' list and results analysis

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 on Monday morning. According to emerging reports, Anamika from Vidisha district and Harshvardhan from Shajahanpur have topped in Class 10 HSC results. The passing percentage for class 10th students is 66 while for that of Class 12th students is 68. Once again, girls outshone boys in the exams.

MP Board Class 10 HSC Toppers:

Rank 1: Anamika from Vidisha district

Rank 1: Harshvardhan from Shajahanpur

Rank 2: Subhash Prasad Patel from Umariya district

Rank 2: Prabhat Shukla from Umariya district

MP Board Class 12 HSSC Toppers:

Science Stream Rank 1: Lalit Panchauri,

Commerce Stream Rank 1: Ayushi dhengula

Arts Stream Rank 1: Shivani Pawar

Class 10th Stats

Total Students: 11,48,098

Pass Percentage: 66%



Stats for Class 10th Regular

Number of Regular Students Appeared: 8,30,942

Number of Regular Students Absent: 10419

Results Withheld: 684

Failed: 189115

Passed: 545600

Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 85124



Stats for Class 10th Private

Number of Private Students Appeared: 3,17,156

Number of Private Students Absent: 33052

Results Withheld: 209

Failed: 1,79,718

Passed: 64658

Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 39519

Class 12th Stats

Total Students: 7,65,358

Pass Percentage: 68%



Stats for Class 12th Regular

Number of Regular Students Appeared: 6,00,065

Number of Regular Students Absent: 4253

Results Withheld: 852

Failed: 1,08,358

Passed: 4,05,122

Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 81480



Stats for Class 12th Private

Number of Private Students Appeared: 1,65,293

Number of Private Students Absent: 16295

Results Withheld: 438

Failed: 81726

Passed: 41030

Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 25804

MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results are out! Candidates can check their results on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in and the third party result-hosting sites examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results were announced by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a conference on Monday.

Check MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results