MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2018 declared: Toppers' list and results analysis

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 on Monday morning. According to emerging reports, Anamika from Vidisha district and Harshvardhan from Shajahanpur have topped in Class 10 HSC results. The passing percentage for class 10th students is 66 while for that of Class 12th students is 68. Once again, girls outshone boys in the exams.
MP Board Class 10 HSC Toppers:
Rank 1: Anamika from Vidisha district
Rank 1: Harshvardhan from Shajahanpur
Rank 2: Subhash Prasad Patel from Umariya district
Rank 2: Prabhat Shukla from Umariya district
MP Board Class 12 HSSC Toppers:
Science Stream Rank 1: Lalit Panchauri,
Commerce Stream Rank 1: Ayushi dhengula
Arts Stream Rank 1: Shivani Pawar
Class 10th Stats
Total Students: 11,48,098
Pass Percentage: 66%
Stats for Class 10th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 8,30,942
Number of Regular Students Absent: 10419
Results Withheld: 684
Failed: 189115
Passed: 545600
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 85124
Stats for Class 10th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 3,17,156
Number of Private Students Absent: 33052
Results Withheld: 209
Failed: 1,79,718
Passed: 64658
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 39519
Class 12th Stats
Total Students: 7,65,358
Pass Percentage: 68%
Stats for Class 12th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 6,00,065
Number of Regular Students Absent: 4253
Results Withheld: 852
Failed: 1,08,358
Passed: 4,05,122
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 81480
Stats for Class 12th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 1,65,293
Number of Private Students Absent: 16295
Results Withheld: 438
Failed: 81726
Passed: 41030
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 25804
MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results are out! Candidates can check their results on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in and the third party result-hosting sites examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results were announced by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a conference on Monday.
