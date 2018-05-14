MP Board Results 2018 at mpbse.nic.in anytime now: Website crashes before MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results declaration

MPBSE Results 2018 for Class 10 and Class 12 out! Check details here

MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results will be declared anytime now by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on it's official website mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their results on the official website and the third party result-hosting sites examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to view MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results online, smartphones

The MPBSE Results will be announced for over 19 lakh students, out of which 11,48,000 appeared for MP Boards Class 10 exams and 7,74,041 for MP Boards Class 12 exams.. Below, we present a detailed account on how to check results:

Steps to check the results MPBSE Board Result 2018 online:

How to check MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results.

1. Log on to mpbse.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com

2. Look for MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 results links and click on it.

3. On the new page, enter your roll number or registration number

4. The MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results will be displayed on Screen.

How to check MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 on smartphones

Candidates can also view their results by the following the above-mentioned steps on their phones by opening the internet browser apps. One can also check their results via SMSes.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 HSC Results 2018 via SMS

Check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018 result:

SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MPBSE MP Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018 via SMS

Check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The overall pass percentage in 2017 for Class 10 was 49.9 (51.46 for girls and 48.5 for boys) while for Class 12 was 67.8 -72.3% girls and 64.1% for boys.

The MP Board of School Education was setup as per the 1973 MPBSE Act. The board controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.