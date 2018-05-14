MP Board Results 2018 at mpbse.nic.in at 10:30 am today: Steps to check MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results

MPBSE Results 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to release the MP Board Results for both Classes 10 and 12 at 10:30 am on May 14, 2018. Candidates can view the results on the MP board's official website mpbse.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

Steps to check the results MPBSE Board Result 2018:

1. Log on to mpbse.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

2. Look for MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 results links and click on it.

3. On the new page, enter your roll number or registration number

4. The MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results will be displayed on Screen.

Candidates can also check their results via SMSes.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 HSC Results 2018 via SMS

Check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018 result:

SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MPBSE MP Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018 via SMS

Check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Over 19 lakh students appeared for MP Boards exams in 2018. Out have this, 11,48,000 appeared for MP Boards Class 10 exams and 7,74,041 for MP Boards Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage in 2017 for Class 10 was 49.9 (51.46 for girls and 48.5 for boys) while for Class 12 was 67.8 -72.3% girls and 64.1% for boys.

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education:

The MP Board of School Education was setup as per the 1973 MPBSE Act. The board controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.