MP Board Results 2018 at mpbse.nic.in soon: How to view MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results online, smartphones

MPBSE Results 2018: Within minutes, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results. The MPBSE Results will be announced for over 19 lakh students, out of which 11,48,000 appeared for MP Boards Class 10 exams and 7,74,041 for MP Boards Class 12 exams. Candidates can check their results on the official website and the third party result-hosting sites. Below, we present a detailed account on how to check results:

Steps to check the results MPBSE Board Result 2018 online:

Candidates can check their MPBSE MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 on the following websites:

mpbse.nic.in examresults.net indiaresults.com

How to check MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results.

1. Log on to one of the websites mentioned above.

2. Look for MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 results links and click on it.

3. On the new page, enter your roll number or registration number

4. The MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results will be displayed on Screen.

How to check MP Board Results Class 10 result and MP Board Result Class 12 on smartphones

Candidates can also view their results by the following the aabove-mentionedsteps on their phones by opening the internet browser apps. One can also check their results via SMSes.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 HSC Results 2018 via SMS

Check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018 result:

SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MPBSE MP Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018 via SMS

Check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The overall pass percentage in 2017 for Class 10 was 49.9 (51.46 for girls and 48.5 for boys) while for Class 12 was 67.8 -72.3% girls and 64.1% for boys.

The MP Board of School Education was setup as per the 1973 MPBSE Act. The board controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.