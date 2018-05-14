MP Board Results 2018 declared: MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results at at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, results.gov.in | Get details here

MPBSE Results 2018: MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results are out! Candidates can check their results on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in and the third party result-hosting sites examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results were announced by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a conference on Monday.

The notice on official website reads:

"HSC (Class 10th) Examination 2018

Declared on 14/05/2018 at 11:15 AM

HSSC (Class 12th) Examination 2018

Declared on 14/05/2018 at 11:15 AM"

Click here to view MP Board Results Class 10 results

Click here to view MP Board Results Class 12 results

How to view MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results online, smartphones

The MPBSE Results has been announced for over 19 lakh students, out of which 11,48,000 appeared for MP Boards Class 10 exams and 7,74,041 for MP Boards Class 12 exams.. Below, we present a detailed account on how to check results:

Steps to check the results MPBSE Board Result 2018 online:

How to check MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results.

1. Log on to one of the websites mentioned above.

2. Look for MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 results links and click on it.

3. On the new page, enter your roll number or registration number

4. The MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results will be displayed on Screen.

How to check MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 on smartphones

Candidates can also view their results by the following the above mentioned steps on their phones by opening the internet browser apps. One can also check their results via SMSes.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 HSC Results 2018 via SMS

Check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018 result:

SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MPBSE MP Board Class 12 HSSC Results 2018 via SMS

Check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The MP Board of School Education was setup as per the 1973 MPBSE Act. The board controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.