BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12. The passing percentage for class 10th students is 66 while for that of Class 12th students is 68. Once again, girls outshone boys in the exams.

Government school students have outperformed private schools. For the first time in five years, the passing percentage crossed 60% for class 10.

A total of 7,65,358 students appeared for Class 12 exams, out of which 1,08,358 failed. In Class 10, 11,48,098 appeared for the exams, out of which 189115 failed.

The results were announced by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He later tweeted:

I congratulate all of you for having scripted a new success story in your life today. Students of the state have performed very well as compared to the previous years: CM

"Five career counsellors will be appointed in every district of the state so that students can make judicious career choices," said Chouhan.

Candidates can check their results on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in and the third party result-hosting sites examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check MP Board Results Class 10 results and MP Board Results Class 12 results.

1. Log on to one of the websites mentioned above.

2. Look for MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 results links and click on it.

3. On the new page, enter your roll number or registration number

4. The MPBSE Class 10 results, MPBSE Class 12 results will be displayed on Screen.

Candidates can also view their results by the following the above mentioned steps on their phones by opening the internet browser apps. One can also check their results via SMSes.

Check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018 result:

SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The overall pass percentage in 2017 for Class 10 was 49.9 (51.46 for girls and 48.5 for boys) while for Class 12 was 67.8 -72.3% girls and 64.1% for boys.

The MP Board of School Education was setup as per the 1973 MPBSE Act. The board controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.