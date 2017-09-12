close
MP CM Chouhan directs private schools to fulfil basic requirements

The incident has raised questions if schools are safe for the children anymore or not.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 06:56
MP CM Chouhan directs private schools to fulfil basic requirements
File photo

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the state has directed private schools to fulfill basic amenities so as to not repeat such unfortunate incidents as the recent murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman in Gurugram's Ryan International School.

On the question of steps taken by Madhya Pradesh to ensure safety in schools, Chouhan told media, "The alert is already there. Private schools have also been directed to fulfill the basic requirements."

On Friday, the body of seven-year-old Pradyuman was found in the toilet of Gurugram's Ryan International School, with his throat slit.

The principal of Ryan International School was suspended following this incident.

Shortly, the school's bus conductor was also nabbed in connection with the child's murder.

However, the case took a complicated turn when family of the bus conductor alleged that he had been falsely framed, adding that school authorities were misleading the case.

The incident has raised questions if schools are safe for the children anymore or not.

CM Chouhan also talked about welfare of the poor. He said that housing facility was prioritised in their welfare agenda, and the government hence decided to launch the Prime Minister Awaas Yojna.

"Under the PM Awaas Yojna, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to complete building one lakh houses. Our aim is to complete three lakh houses by October 31, and seven lakh houses by the end of this year," Chouhan said, adding that the department had also worked with diligence.

Chouhan also answered to the question of creating markets for farmers.

"We have a Cabinet meeting today, where we'll discuss the matter," he said before signing off.

