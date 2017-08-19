close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 13:35
MP: Man assaults woman at gym, brutally kicks her -Watch video
Representational Image

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident,  a man in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh brutally assaulted a woman at a gym, when she complained about his behaviour during the workout.

The entire episode was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, the accused who was identified as Punit Malviya can be seen kicking the woman. Later on, he even punches her, following which she fell to her knees. A number of people were seen restraining the man from kicking the woman but the man did not stop.

Watch the video here: 

The incident took place when the woman, employed at a school had complained to the gym trainer over Malviya’s alleged attempts to molest her during her workouts. She is a resident of Palace Colony in Indore. 

As per the reports, the case of molestation and assault has been registered against Malviya. 

