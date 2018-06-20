हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cow ministry

MP minister wants state government to constitute cow ministry

According to Akhileshwaranand, it would help in better caring for the needs of the animal and would be invaluable to MP farmers as well.

MP minister wants state government to constitute cow ministry
Representational image

Bhopal: At a time when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been criticised for making giving high-ranking political portfolios to sadhus and sanyasis, cabinet minister Akhileshwaranand has said that the state government must constitute a cow ministry to better take care of the animal.

Chairman of the Cow Protection Board, Akhileshwaranand was promoted to cabinet rank last week. At the time, he had said that he deserved the promotion because of the position he held in Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection Board (MPCPB). Now, Akhileshwaranand has highlighted what cows in the state deserve. "I request the Madhya Pradesh govt to constitute a cow ministry. The CM himself is a farmer & people like me will help him in this. I am getting full support from the public," he told news agency ANI.

Not surprisingly, Twitter quickly came up with sharp reactions to the demand and underlined the need to address more urgent problems in the state.
 

 

 

In recent past, there have been other voices in support of having a cow ministry as well. In August of 2017, Hindustan Times reported that VHP wants a cow ministry at the Centre and in states. Back in 2013, BJP's manifesto for Rajasthan had promised a cow ministry as well.  

Tags:
Cow ministryShivraj Singh ChauhanAkhileshwaranand

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close