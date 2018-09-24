हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

MP Social Welfare Board Chief Padma Shukla resigns from primary membership of BJP

Shukla also held a state cabinet rank.

ANI photo

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board Chief Padma Shukla on Monday announced her resignation from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

