Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. India is waiting: Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday took another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the Unnao and Kathua gang-rape cases.

“Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable.

1.What do YOU think about the growing violence against women & children?

2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting,” Rahul wrote on Twitter.

The statement comes a day after the Congress president led the midnight candlelight march in the national capital.

As anger mounts across the country over the gruesome gang-rape of the two minors, several Opposition parties have questioned the PM's silence.

Earlier in the day, he thanked "thousands of men and women" who stood with him in protesting the rising acts of violence against girls and women and said their battle for justice would not be in vain.

Rahul's sister Priyanka, husband Robert Vadra, Congress leaders and cadres, and others, carried out a march against the BJP-led Centre demanding urgent action against the perpetrators of the two incidents.

In Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community disappeared near her house on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area.

A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

In Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, a teen alleged that she was raped by ruling BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was later held by police. She alleged she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

Frustrated over the inaction of law enforcement agencies, the victim and her family tried to set themselves ablaze outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on April 8. The very next day, her father died allegedly in the jail with post-mortem suggesting serious injuries on his body.

