Mr. Punit Goenka honoured with 'Outstanding Contribution to Media' Award at AIMA Managing India Awards 2018

One of the most coveted leadership honours in the country, AIMA Managing India Awards, today awarded Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) with the 'Outstanding Contribution to Media' Award.

The 8th edition of the Award ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in New Delhi in the presence of Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India. Chaired by Mr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, the jury nominated eminent personalities who are awarded under various categories The AIMA Awards facilitates outstanding achievers who have made a fundamental difference in the industry setting new benchmarks and created an edge above peers for others to emulate.

On being recognised for his contribution, Mr. Punit Goenka said, “I dedicate this award to our Chairman, Shri. Subhash Chandra. It was his pioneering vision, which has sparked up an entire industry in itself, creating millions of jobs across the nation. With the advent of enhanced bandwidth and connectivity, the screens might multiply, their dimensions might change, the prime time might change, but ZEE's focus on creating extraordinary content, will never change. As pioneers in many aspects than one, ZEE's entrepreneurial spirit will never let us pause, in taking innovative steps in the realm of media & entertainment.”

Since its inception in 2010, the AIMA Awards have been conferred on leading icons from the Indian industry, media, sport and entertainment. Over the years, AIMA Managing India Awards have become one of the most coveted leadership honours in the country and are greatly valued.