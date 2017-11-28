MS Dhoni interacts with visually-impaired students at Srinagar school

New Delhi: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni visited the Delhi Public School (DPS), Srinagar today and interacted with teachers and students.

Appreciating the school's contribution towards the welfare of the visually impaired, the ace cricketer who is also Honorary Lt Col in Indian Army, in particular, hailed the recently held cricket match for them – the first of its kind in the valley sponsored by DPS.

He also visited the Special Educational Needs department of the school and interacted with the children there.

Appreciating the school's efforts towards creating a wonderful inclusive model of education, Dhoni also committed to playing a match with the students and teachers of the school on his next visit.