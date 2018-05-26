MSBSHSE HSC result 2018 on mahresult.nic.in: Confusion prevails over Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result date

MUMBAI: Confusion prevails over when the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certification Examination (HSC) Class 12 Result 2018. The Results were earlier expected by the end of May but according to some latest reports, the HSC Class 12 Result 2018 may be declared on Saturday, May 26. Once made available, HSC Class 12 Result can be accessed the official website of the the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) - mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra HSC Results 2018 can also be accessed on other websites like examresults.net/maharashtra, results.nic.in/index or results.maharashtraeducation.com.

The Maharashtra State Board HSC Class 12 examination for the academic year 2017-2018 were held between the month of February and March 2018. The exams were conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE.

Here is how to check the Maharashtra HSC 2018 results:

Step 1: Log on official website Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE on mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Fill all the details like your roll number and center number to get your Maharashtra HSC result 2018, Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2018

Step 4: You will be able to view your scorecard. You can download and print the same for future reference

The results can also be received on request through SMS.

Type MHHSC SPACE <seat no> and send it to: 57766.

The marksheet of Class 12th Maharashtra HSC result will be made available to the students at the respective schools on a later date. The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) is conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the month of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.