MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Results 2018: Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result soon, check mahresult.nic.in

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certification Examination (HSC) Class 12 Result 2018 at the end of May. The HSC Class 12 Result 2018 will be released on the board's official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Media reports suggest that the HSC Class 12 Result 2018 will be out by May 31 while the actual date of announcement of the results will be declared on May 28. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra HSC Results 2018 can also be accessed on other websites like examresults.net/maharashtra, results.nic.in/index or results.maharashtraeducation.com.

The Maharashtra State Board HSC Class 12 examination for the academic year 2017-2018 were held between the month of February and March 2018. The exams were conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE.

Here is how to check the Maharashtra HSC 2018 results:

Step 1: Log on official website Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE on mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Fill all the details like your roll number and center number to get your Maharashtra HSC result 2018, Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2018

Step 4: You will be able to view your scorecard. You can download and print the same for future reference