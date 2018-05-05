MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Results 2018: Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result soon

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 in the last week of May. The SSC Class 10 Result 2018 will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website - mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra SSC Results 2018 can also be accessed on other websites like examresults.net/maharashtra, results.nic.in/index or results.maharashtraeducation.com.
The Maharashtra State Board SCC Class 10 exam 2018 were held between March 1 and March 24. The exams were conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE.
Here is how to check the Maharashtra SSC 2018 results:
3: Click on the link which says MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018
5. You will be able to view your scorecard. You can download and print the same for future reference.