Maharashtra Class 12 Supplementary Exam result 2018

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Exam results 2018 declared at mahresult.nic.in: Latur district tops

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Exam results 2018 on official website mahresult.nic.in.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Exam results 2018 declared at mahresult.nic.in: Latur district tops

Maharashtra Class 12 Supplementary Exam result 2018: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Exam results 2018 on official website mahresult.nic.in.

The board conducted the supplementary exam from July 17 to August 4.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Exam Results:  Steps to check

1. Visit this link: http://mahresult.nic.in/hscjul2018/hscjul2018.htm
2. Now enter Roll Number and Mother's first name.
3. Hit 'View result' and the results will be displayed on the screen
Candidates are adviced to download and take a printout of the results for future use

The overall pass percentage stood at  22.65.

Latur district emerged on top with a pass percentage of 31.48.

MSBSHSE conducts the HSC and SSC examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine divisional boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

Every year, around 14 lakh candidates appear for HSC exam, whereas 17 lakh candidates appear for SSC examination.

