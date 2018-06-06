हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2018 Maharashtra Board Result

MSBSHSE SSC result 2018: Maharashtra board to announce Class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in; steps to check

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 Result 2018 soon. A notice on the official website states. SSC Results March 2018 WILL BE DECLARED HERE SOON.” While the exact date of results, but it's expected to be released by June 10. Candidates can check their results on mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC 2018 exam results online

Step 1: Visit official website one of the following websites:
mahresult.nic.in
results.maharashtraeducation.com
examresults.net/maharashtra 
maharashtra.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: 'SSC Results 2018'

Step 3: Enter your roll/registration number and other required details and hit submit.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen. 

Candidates are advised to download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a print out of the same.

Over 14 lakh students appeared for the exams which was held in 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state of Maharashtra. A total of 5,80,820 students registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.

