Mujra in London: How Pakistan tried to raise money for the 'Kashmir cause' - Watch

NEW DELHI: In what is sure to raise controversy, Pakistan organised a ‘mujra’ performance in London as part of an event to raise funds for the promotion of education in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).

The event where the 'mujra' performance took place was attended by the president of PoK, Sardar Masood Khan.

A video clip of the performance that was broadcast by Pakistani news channel 92 News was shared multiple times on social media.

In the video that has gone viral, Khan is seen in it enjoying female dancers performing vulgar moves.

However, the seemingly discordant setting did little to dissuade Khan from crying foul over alleged 'atrocities' in Jammu and Kashmir.

He even collected funds for what he called the 'Kashmir cause'.

Khan is the Islamabad-backed leader of PoK, which Pakistan refers to as 'Azad Kashmir'. However, he can hardly claim to be a true elected representative of the people of the area.

Elections in PoK, unlike the periodic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, can barely make straight-faced claims of being free or fair.

This event is merely the latest in a string of misrepresentations that the Pakistani establishment has attempted to get away with when it comes to Kashmir. Recently, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, had been caught lying at the UN.

She had attempted to pass off the picture of an injured Palestinian girl as an example of claimed Indian brutality in Jammu and Kashmir.