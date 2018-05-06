Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal of Piramal group

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is going to marry Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal. However, the date of the wedding has not been announced as yet.

Anand is said to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. They celebrated the occasion with a lunch along with their parents - Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha’s grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha’s twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand’s sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and others.

Anand is executive director of the Piramal Group and is "responsible for its real estate business and is actively involved in group strategy, values and organisation development," as per the official website. Before joining the group, he had founded a start-up called Piramal eSwasthya, which "aspires to democratise healthcare".

Anand has been the youngest president of the Indian Merchant Chamber - youth wing and has graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. He has done an MBA from the Harvard Business School and is the founder of Piramal Realty.

"Valued at US$ 10 billion, Piramal group is a global business conglomerate with interests in pharma, financial services, information management, glass packaging and real estate. The group’s flagship company, Piramal Enterprises Limited, generates more than 51% of its revenues from international markets," the official website says.

On the other hand, Isha is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University. She is slated to complete her Masters in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June 2018.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash will marry his schoolmate Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, in December 2018.

Shloka heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.