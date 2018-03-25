Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash to marry Shloka Mehta in December?

Less than a month after reports said that Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is expected to marry Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, fresh media reports have claimed that the scion of India’s richest family has made the formal proposal. According to reports, Akash Ambani proposed to Shloka Mehta at an event in Goa, which was attended by Mukesh Ambani and Akash’s grandmother Kokilaben.

Earlier, news agency PTI had said that Akash and Shloka would possibly get married in December 2018, and their engagement might take place sooner. The would-be couple pursued their education together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Here’s what PTI reported earlier in March:

Is Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the girl Akash Ambani, the scion of India's richest family, slated to marry later this year? The answer is yes if sources are to be believed.

The two families have refused to comment on the wedding, however, if sources are to be believed, an announcement of engagement can be made in next few weeks with the wedding being planned for early December.

Akash is the eldest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

While emails and reminders sent by PTI to a spokesperson of Ambani family and his company Reliance Industries remained unanswered, a source close to the family said, "No dates of either the wedding or engagement of Akash Ambani have been finalized".

"As and when any good news is to be shared, the family will be delighted to share with everyone," the source said.

The source discounted the talks of March 24 as engagement date. "Importantly and to reaffirm that as and when any wedding is finalized, it will only be in India".

Emails sent to Rosy Blue spokesperson too remain unanswered.

Akash and twin sister Isha are eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast-growing telecom venture.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.