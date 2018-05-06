Mukul Roy’s brother-in-law arrested for running racket for Indian Railways jobs

West Bengal Police has arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law from New Delhi for allegedly duping railway job seekers, a senior official said today. Mukul Roy is a former Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament.

Roy's brother-in-law Srijan Roy was arrested from New Delhi airport late last night by a team of police from Bizpur police station in North 24 Parganas district on the basis of complaints which were filed around six years ago, the police officer said.

"Srijan Roy has been arrested for taking money from several people on the pre-text of providing them jobs," a district police official said.

Various charges under different sections of the IPC including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), including others have been slapped against the arrested accused.

The accused was produced at a district court today and was remanded to 12 days of police custody, he added.

Describing the arrest as "political conspiracy", Mukul Roy, who was the Union railway minister in 2012 when the cases were lodged against his brother-in-law, said he himself was the actual target of the move.

"This is a conspiracy hatched by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against me and my family members. She is resorting to such things because she is afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am the real target of this conspiracy," Roy said.

The BJP leader said he would fight such conspiracies "politically".