Mulayam's bahu Aparna Yadav dances to Ghoomar song from Padmavati, Karni Sena says she doesn't respect Rajputs

NEW DELHI: Shri Rajput Karni Sena has taken strong objection to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law and Aparna Yadav's dancing to Ghoomar song from the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati movie.

Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who has been at the forefront of the protests against the Bollywood film Padmavati said, "We are fighting for our cause. Being a Rajput she is dancing on such songs without caring for the sentiments of Rajput."

"We will send the original Ghoomar song and other Rajasthani folk songs if they like it so much," Kalvi further said.

Aparna is married to Prateek Yadav - Mulayam's son from the second marriage.

In the video, Aparna is seen taking the centre stage and dancing on stage with a group of women to the song.

According to reports, Aparna was attending the engagement function of her brother in Lucknow.

#WATCH Aparna Yadav,daughter in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav performs on the 'Ghoomar' song of #Padmavati at a function in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/3BkCcprJsm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 29, 2017

The Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, has urged a nationwide ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati".

Padmavati, based on the life of a Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, is in the eye of the storm following protests from right-wing groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a charge which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has categorically denied.

Historians are also divided on whether Padmini actually existed.

The film features Deepika Padukone in the titular role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Padmavati or Padmini was queen of Chittorgarh.

The release of the movie, earlier scheduled for December 1, has been deferred.

Meanwhile, the makers of "Padmavati" have submitted a fresh application for a 3D version of the controversial film, which has been awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), sources said.