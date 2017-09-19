Mumbai: 55-year-old mother gets her own son killed for sexually abusing her

New Delhi: The Vasai police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old woman in Bhayander West, who paid Rs 50,000 to get her own son killed.

As per the reports, the mother was fed up with her drug addict son Ramcharan, who used to sexually abuse her for over six months. The accused identified as Rajni asked her elder son Sitaram to kill Ramcharan.

Reports in Times of India claimed that on August 21, police found Ramcharan's body with stab marks on the neck. They initiated probe and found that 'Ramcharan' and 'Rajni' were tattooed on the arms. The police then released the pictures of the deceased across police stations in Palghar district, Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, says TOI report.

The police visited Ramcharan's house after a woman, Sunita Sharma who was at Bhayander police station on September 14, identified the deceased. Initially, the accused Rajni lied to investigators and said that Ramcharan had left home on August 19 and had not contacted the family since then. However, on further interrogation, she confessed her crime and narrated the entire story.

Rajni informed police officials that her son was a habitual sexual offender. She also accused Ramcharan of sexually abusing her stepmother after bringing her to the city from their native town two years ago.

Rajni told police that it was unbearable when Ramcharan began abusing her daily. She informed Sitaram about Ramcharan's activity and hatched a plan to get rid of him. On August 20, Sitaram roped in his two friends Rakesh Yadav and Keshav Mistry. The trio killed Ramcharan and dumped his body under water.

Reportedly, Rajni, Sitaram, Rakesh Yadav and Keshav Mistry have been booked and remanded in police custody till September 23.