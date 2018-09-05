हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Mumbai: Cracks on flyover in Thane; closed for vehicular traffic

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had travelled Monday on the bridge during his visit to the town to attend the 'Dahi Handi' festival.

Mumbai: Cracks on flyover in Thane; closed for vehicular traffic

A flyover in the Bhiwandi power loom town here in Maharashtra developed cracks and was closed Wednesday for vehicular traffic, an official said.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had travelled Monday on the bridge during his visit to the town to attend the 'Dahi Handi' festival.

A slab of the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover developed cracks. A 'crater' was formed on the bridge after some of its cement plaster fell off, an official of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Coporation's disaster control cell said.

Some of the iron rods on the bridge were also dangling precariously, he said.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Commissioner Manohar Hirey and disaster cell chief Suresh Gaikwad conducted an inspection of the flyover Wednesday morning. 

Tags:
MumbaiMumbai flyoverThane flyover

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close