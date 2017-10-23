Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express halted for 2.5 hrs at Bayana Junction

New Delhi: The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express was on Monday halted for 2.5 hours at Bayana Junction in Rajasthan.

The Mumbai Rajdhani 12951 was halted due to power failure, which happened after the train hit an animal.

The NDLS Mumbai Rajdhani Express begins its journey from the financial capital at 5 pm and reaches the national capital next day at 8:35 am.

A new, cheaper and faster Rajdhani has been introduced on the New Delhi-Mumbai route to from October 16. The train starts its destination from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai.

The new train takes just under 14 hours to run between the two cities and will have three stops -- Kota, Vadodara and Surat.