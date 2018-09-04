हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Malad West, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out on Tuesday in Somwari Bazar area of Malad West in Mumbai. At least 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

Huge clouds of black smoke could be seen at the scene. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details are awaited

