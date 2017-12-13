Mumbai man warns of chemical attack during Gujarat election, arrested for hoax call

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terror Squad (ATS) for claiming that there will be a chemical attack during Gujarat elections.

The call, which later turned to be a hoax, was made by Eshad Shaikh to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA looped in the Maharashtra ATS to find out the details.



Taking prompt action, the Maharashtra ATS traced Eshan and arrested him from Mira Road for making the call. During introgression, Eshan revealed that he had made the call to get a person with whom he had some personal rivalry, arrested.

Eshad has been arrested under IPC section 505 and 182. The case has been handed over to the local police station.

Gujarat election is in its final leg with the second round of polling due to be held on Thursday. The first phase of polling was held on December 9. Counting for both phases will be held together on December 18.