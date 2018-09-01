हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Minor student molested inside private school; case registered under Pocso Act

The 12-year-old girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly molested by an unknown boy at the school's canteen between 9 am and 10 am on Thursday.

In a shocking incident, a minor student was allegedly molested by another student inside the premises of a private school on Thursday at Charkop area of North Mumbai in Maharashtra. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. 

The 12-year-old girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly molested by an unknown boy at the school's canteen between 9 am and 10 am on Thursday. The girl later informed her parents that a boy has come from behind and put his hand inside her skirt. The minor, however, is yet to identify the culprit.

The parents staged a protest outside the school premises accusing the school management of not responding quickly to the incident. However, the school's principal has assured them that the accused will be punished.

A further investigation in the matter is underway. Police has also informed that they will go through the CCTV camera footage in the school to see if they can get any lead in the case.

