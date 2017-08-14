close
Mumbai: One rupee clinics to come up at 10 Western Railway stations by August end 2017

In what can be called as a good news for commuters, travelling on the Western line, authorities have decided to open the cost-effective 'one rupee clinic' at the 10 railway stations by the end of August 2017. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 08:19
Representational Image

As per the reports of leading portal DNA, if everything goes according to the plan, the officials will cover all 24 railway station on Western Railway later.

Talking about the click, Dr Rahul Ghule told DNA, "We have been in talks with the Western line railway authority for few months. Our objective is to give affordable health service to the commuters. Due to our success in running cost effective medical services at various railway stations on the Central and Harbour line, we will be happy to help commuters travelling on the Western line as well."

'One rupee clinic' has been successfully operating on the Central line railway stations for more than three months.  The first clinic was opened at Ghatkopar railway station on May 10, 2017.  Officials claim that the move is benefitting passengers during their hour of need. 

