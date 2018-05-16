Mumbai Police goes filmy on Twitter with ‘Ghar se nikalte hi, kuch door chalte hi’

Known for its witty posts on microblogging site Twitter, Mumbai Police has done it again. Another tweet by the maximum city police has gone viral, and this time it is raising awareness on use of helmets while riding a two-wheeler.

The latest tweet by Mumbai Police, which the handlers of the Twitter account have pinned on their page, takes inspiration from a popular Bollywood song – Ghar se nikalte hi, which was sung by noted singer Udit Narayan for movie Papa Kehte Hain.

Ghar se Kuch dur nikalte chalte

hi... hi... pic.twitter.com/1nSWbB0H92 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 16, 2018

It carried two photographs, one of a youth riding a motorcycle without a helmet and another showing Mumbai traffic constables issuing challans to him. The first picture carries a caption – ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ and the other with the police personnel says, ‘kuch door chalte hi’.

Mumbai Police Twitter account is known for often posting tweets that go viral on social media. Earlier this month, it had posted a message for eve-teasers. The tweet said, “If you follow her, we will give you a followback.”

We will definitely not ‘like’ what you do and we are sure that you will not be able to ‘Share’ what follows thereafter...#WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/FwgCwVb0Qu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 3, 2018

Another classic tweet was the one mocking jaywalkers, who do not bother about traffic signals while crossing roads. It used the theory of evolution of humans from apes, suggesting that those who do not bother about traffic rules must go back to being apes.

Twitterati have lauded Mumbai Police for its witty tweets and there has been a steady rise in the number of followers on the microblogging site.

In 2017, another tweet by Mumbai Police, taking on noted author Shobhaa De, had grabbed headlines. The author had tweeted a photograph of an overweight policeman, with text “heavy police bandobast” in Mumbai. Reacting to it, the Mumbai Police had tweeted, “We love puns too Ms. De but this one is totally misplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you.”