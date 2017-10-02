close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mumbai police to investigate incidents of molestation during Elphinstone stampede

Mumbai police is set to initiate an inquiry into incidents of molestation and theft during and after the Friday's stampede at the Elphinstone railway station's foot-over-bridge. 23 people died in the unfortunate incident while dozens were grievously injured.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 09:40
Mumbai police to investigate incidents of molestation during Elphinstone stampede
While many tried to help those trapped at the Elphinstone bridge, reports reveal there were also incidents of molestation and theft.

Mumbai: Mumbai police is set to initiate an inquiry into incidents of molestation and theft during and after the Friday's stampede at the Elphinstone railway station's foot-over-bridge. 23 people died in the unfortunate incident while dozens were grievously injured.

Several reports quoting eyewitnesses say that women trapped on the bridge during the stampede were molested and that there were incidents of theft in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. One such report in The Hindu quotes people at the station around the time as saying that while many rushed to help those trapped, there were also some with nefarious intent. What has added to the anger is the emergence of a video which shows a woman trapped under the bodies reaching out for help while a man standing next to her - apparantly to help - brushing his hands against her body. The woman's hands rise for help and then drops. It is not clear if the said woman was one of the 23 dead.

Understandably, it has led to a lot of anger with people questioning how incidents of molestation and theft can occur in the immediate aftermath of such a tragedy. It has forced even the Government Railway Police to initiate an inquiry. "This case comes under Mumbai Police, but I will also initiate an inquiry," Niket Kaushik, Commissioner, Government Railway Police, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

 

TAGS

Mumbai stampedeMumbaiElphinstone bridgeElphinstone stampede

From Zee News

Rohingya migrants threat to India, can&#039;t be allowed to stay: RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi
India

Rohingya migrants threat to India, can't be allowed to...

Pakistan a country of cowards: Jammu and Kashmir CM Nirmal Singh
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan a country of cowards: Jammu and Kashmir CM Nirmal...

Jagmeet Singh becomes first Sikh to lead major political party in Canada
World

Jagmeet Singh becomes first Sikh to lead major political pa...

Facebook to share 3,000 Russian ads with US Congress
Internet & Social Media

Facebook to share 3,000 Russian ads with US Congress

Pradyuman murder: Suspended Ryan International school principal joins another branch
Haryana

Pradyuman murder: Suspended Ryan International school princ...

Air tickets set to get more expensive
Business

Air tickets set to get more expensive

Stand for anthem, you Pakistani: How man in wheelchair was abused
AssamIndia

Stand for anthem, you Pakistani: How man in wheelchair was...

Nobel 2017 season opens with medicine prize
World

Nobel 2017 season opens with medicine prize

World

Edmonton attacks spark terror investigation, five injured

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

A full-blown agrarian crisis?

Safeguarding India's interests abroad

How birthdays turned power shows for Rajasthan politicians

Should I kill myself, or have a cup of coffee? Top 10 quotes that will make you crave a cuppa

Retired Assam soldier asked to prove citizenship