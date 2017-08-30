Mumbai rains: Authorities issue helpline numbers for citizens

Mumbai: The Mumbai authorities on Wednesday issued helpline numbers for its citizen in the wake of heavy downpour in the city since last 24 hours that has caused severe waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places.

Following are the helpline numbers:

BMC: 1916

Mumbai Police: 100 or 8454999999

Civil defense: 22856435

Disaster Management control room: 22704403, 22694725

Control room of Central Railways: 022-22620173

Control room of Western Railways: 022-23094064

According to India Meteorological Department, rains in the city are expected to continue for some more days.