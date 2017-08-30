close
Mumbai rains: Authorities issue helpline numbers for citizens

The rains are expected to continue for some more days.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 12:00
Mumbai rains: Authorities issue helpline numbers for citizens
Mumbai: The Mumbai authorities on Wednesday issued helpline numbers for its citizen in the wake of heavy downpour in the city since last 24 hours that has caused severe waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places.

Following are the helpline numbers:

BMC: 1916
Mumbai Police: 100 or 8454999999
Civil defense: 22856435
Disaster Management control room: 22704403, 22694725
Control room of Central Railways: 022-22620173
Control room of Western Railways: 022-23094064

According to India Meteorological Department, rains in the city are expected to continue for some more days.

Mumbai RainsMumbaiMumbai authoritiesHelpline numbers

