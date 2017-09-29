Mumbai stampede: Sonia, Rahul express grief over deaths in 'man-made disaster'

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday condoled the deaths that took place in a stampede in Mumbai and said such "man-made" disasters could have been avoided by proper planning and concern for safety.

In a statement, she hoped that a proper inquiry would be conducted to fix responsibility and accountability for the tragedy in which 22 people were killed.

Wishing an early recovery to the injured, Gandhi conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Terming the tragedy as a man-made disaster and expressing concern over rail safety, Gandhi said that such accidents could have been avoided, had there been proper planning and concern for safety," said a statement issued by the Congress.

Congress Vice President Rahul also expressed pain over the stampede deaths.

"Deeply pained to know about the tragic stampede at #Elphinstone station. My thoughts with the families of the victims," he tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi hoped that railway authorities and local administration would be undertaking the relief operations expeditiously besides providing medical help to the injured.

She also asked the regional and Pradesh Congress Committee and Congress workers to contribute in providing assistance to the families of the bereaved, the statement said.

At least 22 people were killed and over 30 injured in a rush hour stampede on a narrow foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations during heavy rain today morning.