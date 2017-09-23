close
Mumbai: Unemployment forces newlyweds to commit suicide

In yet another tragic accident, a newlywed couple living in Mumbai's Malad area committed suicide on Friday evening.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 07:34
Mumbai: Unemployment forces newlyweds to commit suicide
Representational Image

Mumbai: In yet another tragic accident, a newlywed couple living in Mumbai's Malad area committed suicide on Friday evening.

As per the reports, unemployment was the reason which forced them to end their lives, by hanging from the ceiling of their house at around 8: 30 PM. 

The couple has been identified as Dhanraj (24) and Kajal (19). The police has taken both the dead bodies in its custody and have sent them for post-mortem.

Both of them had got married just a few months back. After marriage, Dhanraj lost his job and was in depression since then.

However, no suicide note has been found from the spot. The Police have begun its investigation in the case.

(with inputs from ANI)

