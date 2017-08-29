close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Muslim bodies urge followers not to perform sacrifice on roads

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, a number of prominent Muslim organisations and leaders have urged the followers of Islam to avoid offering animal sacrifice on roads, maintain hygiene, exercise restraint and not give a reason to people of other communities to complain.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 18:29

New Delhi: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, a number of prominent Muslim organisations and leaders have urged the followers of Islam to avoid offering animal sacrifice on roads, maintain hygiene, exercise restraint and not give a reason to people of other communities to complain.

However, they have exhorted the Muslims to perform "qurbani" (animal sacrifice) notwithstanding the difficulties arising out of "a particular situation" as it is an important "sunnah" (tradition of the Holy Prophet). 

"This time, due to a particular situation you may encounter certain difficulties in procuring and sacrificing the animal for qurbani. Just because of difficult circumstances, you should not become negligent of this important responsibility," various Muslim bodies have said in a statement.

"Do not offer the qurbani on the roads, footpath and pathways, rather perform it in open spaces. Kindly ensure the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene," the joint statement, issued by Jamate-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH), All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees, read.

"Do not give a chance by your actions and behaviour for any kind of complaint to your neighbours especially those belonging to other faiths. You should not allow relations to become strained and must exercise maximum self-restraint. You should not take the law in your hands under any circumstances," it said.

The leaders including AIMPLB President Maulana Rabey Hasni Nadvi, JIH President Maulana Jalaluddin Umri, JUH President Maulana Mahmood Madani and Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad Naqvi have suggested forming a committee of elders in every area to ensure the "process of qurbani passes off smoothly under their supervision".

The Eid-ul-Azha or Baqrid is scheduled to be celebrated on September 2 across India.
 

TAGS

Muslim bodiesAnimal sacrificeEid-ul-Azha

From Zee News

Kothai rape-murder case: CBI arrests IG-level official, seven other policemen
Himachal Pradesh

Kothai rape-murder case: CBI arrests IG-level official, sev...

China non-committal on halting road construction in Dokalam
Asia

China non-committal on halting road construction in Dokalam

Heavy rains paralyse Mumbai; rail, road, air services disrupted
Maharashtra

Heavy rains paralyse Mumbai; rail, road, air services disru...

Fitbit launches Ionic smartwatch, wireless Bluetooth headphones
Gadgets

Fitbit launches Ionic smartwatch, wireless Bluetooth headph...

Criminalising marital rape may destabilise institution of marriage, cannot blindly follow West: Govt
India

Criminalising marital rape may destabilise institution of m...

Hollowed govt schools should be handed over to pvt players, suggests Niti Aayog
IndiaEducation

Hollowed govt schools should be handed over to pvt players,...

Uttar Pradesh

'Talaq to be part of cirriculum in madrassas'

Mumbai rains: NDMA issues guidlelines – Do&#039;s and Dont&#039;s
Maharashtra

Mumbai rains: NDMA issues guidlelines – Do's and Dont...

Ola and YuppTV join hands to bring LIVE TV to Ola Play
Technology

Ola and YuppTV join hands to bring LIVE TV to Ola Play

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: How media normalised a rape-and-murder accused

Rampal acquitted: Here's all you need to know about the engineer turned self-styled godman

Prisoner number 1997: Here is how Dera chief Ram Rahim's life is in Rohtak's Sunaria jail

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air

Yudhishthir’s Ganpati prayers for Kohli, Amir & Modi!