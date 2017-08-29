Muslim bodies urge followers not to perform sacrifice on roads

New Delhi: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, a number of prominent Muslim organisations and leaders have urged the followers of Islam to avoid offering animal sacrifice on roads, maintain hygiene, exercise restraint and not give a reason to people of other communities to complain.

However, they have exhorted the Muslims to perform "qurbani" (animal sacrifice) notwithstanding the difficulties arising out of "a particular situation" as it is an important "sunnah" (tradition of the Holy Prophet).

"This time, due to a particular situation you may encounter certain difficulties in procuring and sacrificing the animal for qurbani. Just because of difficult circumstances, you should not become negligent of this important responsibility," various Muslim bodies have said in a statement.

"Do not offer the qurbani on the roads, footpath and pathways, rather perform it in open spaces. Kindly ensure the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene," the joint statement, issued by Jamate-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH), All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees, read.

"Do not give a chance by your actions and behaviour for any kind of complaint to your neighbours especially those belonging to other faiths. You should not allow relations to become strained and must exercise maximum self-restraint. You should not take the law in your hands under any circumstances," it said.

The leaders including AIMPLB President Maulana Rabey Hasni Nadvi, JIH President Maulana Jalaluddin Umri, JUH President Maulana Mahmood Madani and Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad Naqvi have suggested forming a committee of elders in every area to ensure the "process of qurbani passes off smoothly under their supervision".

The Eid-ul-Azha or Baqrid is scheduled to be celebrated on September 2 across India.

