close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Muslim clerics term mandatory marriage registration unfair

Clerics in Lucknow said the uneducated and poorer sections among Muslims may find it difficult to go through the registration process.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 16:36

Lucknow: Muslim clerics in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday termed as "unfair" the state government`s decision to make registration of all marriages mandatory.

Clerics from the Darul Uloom Deoband Islamic school came out out strongly against the move, saying it was "completely unwarranted and unnecessary".

Mufti Abul Qasim Naumani said while he was not against marriage registration per se, making it mandatory was against religious freedom. 

Another cleric, Maulana Ahmad Khijar Shah Masoodi, said it was unfair to deprive people of government benefits if they did not register their marriage.

Clerics in Lucknow said the uneducated and poorer sections among Muslims may find it difficult to go through the registration process.

According to Imam Ali Asgar, it was unfortunate that such orders were being given although they were a clear violation of one`s religious rights. 

"Nikaah" itself is a marriage registration, he added.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the state government ratified a proposal making marriage registrations compulsory for all.

The former Samajwadi Party government also tried to pass a similar proposal but backtracked following stiff opposition.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshMuslim clericMarriageregistration

From Zee News

World

Father of Afghan robotics girl killed in mosque attack

World

Turkey and China pledge close security cooperation

Shehbaz Sharif barred from campaigning for by-election
WorldAsia

Shehbaz Sharif barred from campaigning for by-election

New system automatically retouches smartphone images like a pro
Technology

New system automatically retouches smartphone images like a...

India

Govt got 251 fishermen released from Lankan custody in 2017...

World

Racist graffiti at Australian varsity causes outrage

Rahul Gandhi says will raise issue of Assam floods in Parliament
Assam

Rahul Gandhi says will raise issue of Assam floods in Parli...

100 bridges on the verge of collapse: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
India

100 bridges on the verge of collapse: Road Transport and Hi...

Terror funding: Enforcement Directorate seeks further remand of separatist Shabir Shah
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding: Enforcement Directorate seeks further reman...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Niti Aayog’s hands-off approach

The abuse of rape laws is far too rampant in India

DNA Edit | Fighting black property: Aadhaar for real-estate registrations a right step

Lower staff satisfactions can lead to financial fraud

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat