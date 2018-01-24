Muslim family in Haryana village asked to go to Pakistan

A Muslim family in a village in Haryana has been threatened to leave their home and shift to Pakistan. The family from Joshi Jat village in Sonipat has also approached police in this regard, and one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Talking about the issue, a member of the family, Suresh Alvi, said that his family has been resident of that village for the past 300 years. He said that they are the only Muslim family in the village while the rest hail from Jat community. Alvi also pointed that his ancestors were even made sarpanch of the village in the past.

Alvi accused a villager, Jaiveer, of misguiding people in the name of religion through instant messaging application WhatsApp. He said that the police had been informed about the same.

Some of the villagers are backing the family, saying they are being threatened without any reason.

According to police, there is peace in the village and one person, Jaiveer, was playing mischief using WhatsApp. They said that the accused was produced before the court following which he was sent to jail. The police also assured that they would not let the situation get out of control.